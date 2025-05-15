Left Menu

Dust Storm Drama: Delhi's Political Air Quality Debate Intensifies

Delhi's air quality plummeted to a dangerous AQI of 500, sparking political debate. The AAP blamed the BJP for poor governance, while the BJP argued it was a natural occurrence. Former Delhi CM Kejriwal and senior AAP members criticized the BJP's environmental management, escalating political tensions amid health concerns.

Dust Storm Drama: Delhi's Political Air Quality Debate Intensifies
A dust storm has deteriorated Delhi's air quality to an AQI of 500, intensifying political tensions. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of mismanagement, while the BJP contends it is exploiting a natural event for political rhetoric.

Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi chief minister, claimed the current air quality situation is unprecedented under AAP's administration. Support echoed from senior AAP leader Atishi, referencing Central Pollution Control Board data showing AQI levels were historically lower during their rule.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa retorted, attributing the air degradation to a weather anomaly instead of governmental failure. The debate highlights the ongoing political struggle over environmental accountability in Delhi.

