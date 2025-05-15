India-Pakistan Relations: Firm Stance on Bilateral Talks and Terrorism Accountability

India's approach to its relationship with Pakistan remains steadfastly bilateral, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar declared on Thursday, emphasizing a longstanding national consensus. This statement reaffirms that India's dealings with Pakistan have seen no shift from this core policy stance.

Responding to questions following an event, Jaishankar highlighted the UN Security Council's calls for justice in the Pahalgam attack. India took decisive measures on May 7 with Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure, which prompted Pakistan's retaliatory attempts on Indian military bases over several days.

Hostilities ceased after military leaders from both nations agreed on May 10 to halt further action. Jaishankar underscored India's readiness to discuss terror-related issues with Pakistan, reiterating Prime Minister Modi's position that negotiations would focus solely on terrorism, while raising the issue of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)