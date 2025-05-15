Left Menu

India-Pakistan Relations: Firm Stance on Bilateral Talks and Terrorism Accountability

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reaffirms the national consensus of strict bilateral relations with Pakistan, emphasizing no change in policy. He discusses recent military actions against terror infrastructure and Pakistan's response, highlighting continued focus on addressing terrorism in any discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 17:44 IST
India-Pakistan Relations: Firm Stance on Bilateral Talks and Terrorism Accountability
relations
  • Country:
  • India

India's approach to its relationship with Pakistan remains steadfastly bilateral, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar declared on Thursday, emphasizing a longstanding national consensus. This statement reaffirms that India's dealings with Pakistan have seen no shift from this core policy stance.

Responding to questions following an event, Jaishankar highlighted the UN Security Council's calls for justice in the Pahalgam attack. India took decisive measures on May 7 with Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure, which prompted Pakistan's retaliatory attempts on Indian military bases over several days.

Hostilities ceased after military leaders from both nations agreed on May 10 to halt further action. Jaishankar underscored India's readiness to discuss terror-related issues with Pakistan, reiterating Prime Minister Modi's position that negotiations would focus solely on terrorism, while raising the issue of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025