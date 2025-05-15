Left Menu

Kashmiri Waiter's Request: Trump's Hidden Role in India-Pakistan Ceasefire

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claims a Kashmiri waiter in Doha thanked President Trump for mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, ending a near-war situation. Despite Indian sources denying third-party involvement, Leavitt insists Trump deserves credit for preventing potential nuclear conflict and shifting US foreign policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 15-05-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:40 IST
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt sparked a debate by attributing peace efforts in Kashmir to President Donald Trump. Leavitt recounted a conversation with a waiter in Doha, originally from Kashmir, who thanked Trump for mediating the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

While Leavitt credits the US for the ceasefire, which ended intense cross-border violence, Indian government sources emphasized the role of Directors General of Military Operations from both countries in achieving peace without external assistance.

Leavitt's claims have stirred controversy over Trump's foreign policy influence, with reflections on his Middle Eastern trip hailed as a historic turn in global diplomacy, restoring peace through strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

