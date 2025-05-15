Dust Storm Sparks Political Clash Over Delhi's 'Severe' Air Quality

The air quality in Delhi dropped to the 'severe' category following a dust storm, leading to political friction between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The AAP accused the BJP government of mismanaging pollution, while the BJP criticized the AAP's decade-long governance in the city.

Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi chief minister, underscored that under AAP's rule, such dire air conditions were not witnessed. Echoing this, AAP's Atishi highlighted that the Central Pollution Control Board data corroborates the significant surge in AQI, reaching an unprecedented 500.

Conversely, Delhi's Environment Minister accused the AAP of exploiting a natural phenomenon for political gain, attributing persistent pollution issues to AAP's handling of legacy waste. Residents are facing acute pollution and heat, raising questions about governmental accountability and preparedness.

