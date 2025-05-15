Left Menu

Dust Storm Sparks Political Clash Over Delhi's 'Severe' Air Quality

Delhi's air quality dived into the 'severe' category due to a dust storm, igniting political tension. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged worsening pollution during BJP's rule, while the BJP blamed AAP's past governance. The current AQI of 500 raised concerns over administrative effectiveness amidst environmental challenges.

New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The air quality in Delhi dropped to the 'severe' category following a dust storm, leading to political friction between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The AAP accused the BJP government of mismanaging pollution, while the BJP criticized the AAP's decade-long governance in the city.

Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi chief minister, underscored that under AAP's rule, such dire air conditions were not witnessed. Echoing this, AAP's Atishi highlighted that the Central Pollution Control Board data corroborates the significant surge in AQI, reaching an unprecedented 500.

Conversely, Delhi's Environment Minister accused the AAP of exploiting a natural phenomenon for political gain, attributing persistent pollution issues to AAP's handling of legacy waste. Residents are facing acute pollution and heat, raising questions about governmental accountability and preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

