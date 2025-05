Russia Prepares for Critical Ukrainian Conflict Talks in Istanbul

In a pivotal moment for the Ukrainian conflict, Russia's delegation is poised to engage in negotiations starting Friday morning in Istanbul. Dmitry Medinsky, the Russian presidential adviser leading the talks, has confirmed his team's preparedness for the discussions with Ukrainian representatives.

The Russian delegation had a constructive engagement on Thursday evening with Hakan Fidan, Turkey's Foreign Minister. This interaction, Medinsky noted, set a positive tone in preparation for the talks scheduled to commence at 10 a.m. local time.

As tensions remain high, the global community anticipates the outcomes of these discussions, which are seen as critical in addressing the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)