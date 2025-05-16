Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Congress Demands Dismissal of Minister Over Controversial Remark

Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders met Governor Patel seeking the dismissal of Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for his comments against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. They staged a protest at Raj Bhavan, demanding action, as the High Court took notice and an FIR was filed amid calls from opposition leaders for his resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 12:38 IST
Congress delegation staged sit-in outside Raj Bhavan in Bhopal on Friday (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The political temperature in Madhya Pradesh soared on Friday as a delegation of Congress leaders, draped in black attire, converged on the Raj Bhavan in Bhopal. Their demand was unequivocal: the immediate dismissal of state cabinet minister Kunwar Vijay Shah, following his offensive comments about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

Leading the charge, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar emphasized that the issue transcends party lines, focusing on the respect owed to an Army officer. Singhar accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of autocracy and criticized the government for its inaction despite court intervention. 'The insult to an Army officer is an insult to the nation,' he asserted.

Further adding to the voice of dissent, Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh dismissed any notion of leniency, insisting an apology from the minister was inadequate and calling for his immediate ousting. Meanwhile, Minister Shah's remarks, which ignited the controversy, were swiftly condemned by the High Court, leading to an FIR being lodged at Manpur police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

