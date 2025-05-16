Left Menu

Duterte Allies Dominate Philippine Senate amid Political Tensions

The Philippine midterm elections saw key Duterte allies and some liberal opposition candidates emerge as top winners, reflecting a political shift. Vice President Sara Duterte saw increased support despite her impending impeachment trial. Meanwhile, President Marcos Jr's candidates faced unexpected performance challenges.

Key allies of former President Rodrigo Duterte emerged successful in the recent Philippine Senate elections, with the official results released by the Election Commission. This outcome reflects a robust endorsement of Duterte and provided substantial backing for his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, ahead of her Senate impeachment trial in July.

The election results dealt a significant blow to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's administration. Analysts noted that the midterm elections, which typically demonstrate strong influence from the sitting president, did not favor candidates aligned with Marcos, indicating a potential shift in political dynamics. Despite Marcos and Sara Duterte's alliance during the 2022 general elections, political tensions have since soured their relationship.

Sara Duterte's future remains uncertain as her impeachment, stemming from alleged misuse of funds and a purported plot against Marcos, looms. Several senators, despite not being part of the recent elections, may lean towards supporting her acquittal. Meanwhile, Rodrigo Duterte remains a political force, being elected mayor of Davao City despite awaiting trial at the ICC for his controversial drug war policies during his presidency.

