Patriotic Spirit Unites Nation in Tiranga Yatra

In a show of national pride and gratitude, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan spearheaded the Tiranga Yatra in Sambalpur, Odisha, paying homage to the valor of the Indian Army and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pradhan highlighted the Yatra as a symbol of respect for the military and a stern message to terrorists meddling with national security.

The rally, which witnessed enthusiastic participation from citizens of all walks of life, underscored the dedication and sacrifices of the armed forces. Meanwhile, in a parallel event, BJP MP Naveen Jindal led another Tiranga Yatra at Jindal Steel and Power's Angul plant, where thousands of participants lauded the success of Operation Sindoor.

Jindal took the opportunity to announce a substantial financial contribution of Rs 5 crore to support families of security personnel affected in Jammu and Kashmir. Criticizing Turkey's support for Pakistan, he expressed hopes for a shift in Turkey's stance. The Tiranga Yatra will continue nationwide, promoting unity and pride in India's defense achievements.

