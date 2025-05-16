Left Menu

Patriotic Spirit Unites Nation in Tiranga Yatra

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP MP Naveen Jindal led Tiranga Yatras across Odisha to honor the Indian Armed Forces' sacrifices and Prime Minister Modi's leadership following the success of Operation Sindoor. The events emphasized national pride and solidarity while highlighting a financial contribution for security personnel's families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 13:40 IST
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan leads 'Tiranga Yatra' in Sambalpur (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of national pride and gratitude, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan spearheaded the Tiranga Yatra in Sambalpur, Odisha, paying homage to the valor of the Indian Army and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pradhan highlighted the Yatra as a symbol of respect for the military and a stern message to terrorists meddling with national security.

The rally, which witnessed enthusiastic participation from citizens of all walks of life, underscored the dedication and sacrifices of the armed forces. Meanwhile, in a parallel event, BJP MP Naveen Jindal led another Tiranga Yatra at Jindal Steel and Power's Angul plant, where thousands of participants lauded the success of Operation Sindoor.

Jindal took the opportunity to announce a substantial financial contribution of Rs 5 crore to support families of security personnel affected in Jammu and Kashmir. Criticizing Turkey's support for Pakistan, he expressed hopes for a shift in Turkey's stance. The Tiranga Yatra will continue nationwide, promoting unity and pride in India's defense achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

