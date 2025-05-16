Left Menu

Stalled Peace Efforts: Russia-Ukraine Talks Held in Istanbul

Russia and Ukraine are set to hold their first direct peace negotiations in three years in Istanbul, brokered by Turkiye. Expectations are low as past efforts have stalled, and the differences between the two parties remain significant. U.S. involvement hints at potential diplomatic breakthroughs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 16-05-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 14:39 IST
Stalled Peace Efforts: Russia-Ukraine Talks Held in Istanbul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a pivotal diplomatic attempt, Russia and Ukraine are scheduled to conduct their first direct peace talks in three years. The talks, brokered by Turkiye, are taking place in Istanbul on Friday, yet expectations for significant progress remain minimal.

Headed by Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and a low-level Russian team led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, the talks have struggled to gain traction. Hopes had been minimal following Russian President Vladimir Putin's refusal to meet with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy face-to-face.

Despite these challenges, the U.S. has expressed its interest in facilitating the talks, with hints that President Trump may meet with Putin to break the impasse. Meanwhile, NATO allies continue coordinating strategies amid escalating military preparations by Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025