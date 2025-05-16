Stalled Peace Efforts: Russia-Ukraine Talks Held in Istanbul

In a pivotal diplomatic attempt, Russia and Ukraine are scheduled to conduct their first direct peace talks in three years. The talks, brokered by Turkiye, are taking place in Istanbul on Friday, yet expectations for significant progress remain minimal.

Headed by Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and a low-level Russian team led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, the talks have struggled to gain traction. Hopes had been minimal following Russian President Vladimir Putin's refusal to meet with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy face-to-face.

Despite these challenges, the U.S. has expressed its interest in facilitating the talks, with hints that President Trump may meet with Putin to break the impasse. Meanwhile, NATO allies continue coordinating strategies amid escalating military preparations by Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)