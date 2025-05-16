Escalating Tensions: Gaza Faces Deadly Strikes Amid U.S. Silence

Israeli airstrikes have devastated the Gaza Strip, with health officials reporting at least 64 casualties as attacks persisted into Friday morning. This surge in violence occurs alongside U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East tour, which pointedly omitted an Israeli visit, leaving prospects for peace dim.

The strikes targeted locations near Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis, resulting in significant civilian displacement, notably from the Jabaliya refugee camp and Beit Lahiya. This follows a week of intense conflict that has already claimed over 130 lives, according to the Gaza health ministry.

Despite regional hopes for a ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed a commitment to heightened military action against Hamas, the governing body in Gaza. With a blockade entering its third month, the humanitarian situation remains dire as peace appears elusive.

