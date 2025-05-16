In a surprising diplomatic twist, Russia has insisted that ongoing negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul proceed without the involvement of American and Turkish representatives. This maneuver, disclosed by a Ukrainian diplomatic source on Friday, has been interpreted as an attempt by Moscow to undermine the peace process.

The source, speaking anonymously, expressed skepticism about Russia's true intentions, questioning whether President Vladimir Putin's delegation was genuinely interested in resolving the conflict or simply delaying progress with excessive demands and conditions.

Adding further intrigue to the situation is Russia's apparent reluctance to engage in discussions with the United States present, suggesting a strategy aimed at concealing its lack of commitment to finding resolutions from the international community.

(With inputs from agencies.)