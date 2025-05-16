Left Menu

Russia's Diplomatic Demands Stir Concerns in Istanbul

Russia's latest demand for talks with Ukraine to exclude the U.S. and Turkey raises suspicions about Moscow's motives. A Ukrainian diplomatic source accuses Russia of stalling rather than seeking genuine solutions, suggesting Russia aims to undermine ongoing peace efforts by sidelining key international players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 16-05-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 15:20 IST
Russia's Diplomatic Demands Stir Concerns in Istanbul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a surprising diplomatic twist, Russia has insisted that ongoing negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul proceed without the involvement of American and Turkish representatives. This maneuver, disclosed by a Ukrainian diplomatic source on Friday, has been interpreted as an attempt by Moscow to undermine the peace process.

The source, speaking anonymously, expressed skepticism about Russia's true intentions, questioning whether President Vladimir Putin's delegation was genuinely interested in resolving the conflict or simply delaying progress with excessive demands and conditions.

Adding further intrigue to the situation is Russia's apparent reluctance to engage in discussions with the United States present, suggesting a strategy aimed at concealing its lack of commitment to finding resolutions from the international community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025