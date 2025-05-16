Karnataka's Grand Political Showcase: A Milestone Celebration

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed that a major event will unfold in Hosapete to commemorate two years of Congress governance. An estimated three lakh attendees are expected, highlighting the significance of the occasion.

During this event, the government intends to issue one lakh title deeds to beneficiaries whose undocumented habitations are now categorized as revenue villages. This initiative forms part of various department-led programs designed to showcase the administration's achievements.

Critics, particularly from the BJP, have targeted the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act. In defense, Siddaramaiah emphasized the need for better management of Bengaluru's vast urban population, proposing a division into seven municipal corporations to enhance administrative effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)