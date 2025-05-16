Left Menu

India Launches Diplomatic Offensive to Expose Pakistan's Terror Links

India plans a diplomatic campaign with 40 multi-party parliamentarians traveling globally to expose Pakistan's terrorist links, following Operation Sindoor's success. The initiative will address key capitals to present evidence of cross-border terrorism, marking significant diplomatic outreach by India's government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:07 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is preparing to launch a major diplomatic initiative aimed at exposing Pakistan's continued support for terrorism on an international platform. According to reliable sources, this effort will involve approximately 40 parliamentarians from multiple parties forming seven groups to travel to diverse regions worldwide. The purpose of this initiative is to inform the global community about Pakistan's ongoing links to terrorism while highlighting India's recently launched Operation Sindoor.

The parliamentary tour is set to last ten days, beginning on May 23, with plans to visit critical world capitals such as Washington D.C., London, Abu Dhabi, Pretoria, and Tokyo. This marks the first occasion that the Indian government will dispatch MPs from various political backgrounds to articulate India's position on the Kashmir conflict and cross-border terrorism allegedly emanating from Pakistan.

Although the initiative remains unofficial, the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, along with other agencies, are compiling documents containing evidence to support accusations against Pakistan. An official from the Ministry of External Affairs is expected to join the delegations, while Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju coordinates this considerable diplomatic effort.

Reports suggest several opposition MPs, including Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, and Sasmit Patra, have been approached for participation. JDU MP Sanjay Jha, former Minister of External Affairs Salman Khurshid, and BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi are also likely to take part in the initiative.

Operation Sindoor, launched by India on May 7, was a response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in 26 fatalities. India's subsequent precision strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir on May 7 reportedly eliminated over 100 terrorists. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

