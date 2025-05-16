British Minister Advocates Lasting Peace Between Pakistan and India

The British foreign minister David Lammy has voiced strong support for the enduring ceasefire between Pakistan and India during his current visit to Pakistan, asserting that the situation could be leveraged to establish a prolonged peace in the region.

Lammy's office released a statement highlighting the minister's emphasis on regional stability, noting his ongoing communications with the Indian government, with plans to visit New Delhi in the near future.

Lammy acknowledged the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties between the UK, Pakistan, and India, reiterating the UK's commitment to countering terrorism and endorsing the fragile ceasefire as a foundation for future peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)