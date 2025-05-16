Praja Soudha Inauguration: A Step Towards Social Justice and Regional Harmony

On Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the new 'Praja Soudha' district office complex in Mangaluru, reaffirming his government's dedication to social justice and regional harmony. The CM addressed socio-economic disparities and outlined efforts to counter them through extensive welfare schemes.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah highlighted the state's fiscal strategies, reporting an increase in capital expenditure from Rs 58,000 crore to Rs 83,000 crore, enabling advancement in developmental projects. He announced the establishment of new government medical colleges in Bagalkote, Dakshina Kannada, and Kolar.

He criticized the Centre's tax devolution policies, as Karnataka contributes Rs 4.5 lakh crore but receives only Rs 65,000 crore, yet remains committed to equitable development. He urged for peace in the coastal belt, aiming for Dakshina Kannada to exemplify harmony and progress.

