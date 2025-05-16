Left Menu

Europe and US Align Against Russia's Ceasefire Stance

European leaders, in a meeting with US President Donald Trump, deemed Russia's stance in Ukraine ceasefire talks as unacceptable. Coordination of response measures is planned. A summit in Albania, attended by President Zelenskyy, discussed new sanctions against Russia while criticizing its negotiation tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirana | Updated: 16-05-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 21:13 IST
Europe and US Align Against Russia's Ceasefire Stance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Albania

European leaders have reached a consensus with US President Donald Trump on the unacceptability of Russia's stance in ceasefire negotiations with Ukraine, as announced by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer during the European Political Community summit in Albania.

Starmer emphasized the necessity for a unified response after discussions with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a follow-up conversation with Trump. The decision echoes the sentiments of leaders from France, Germany, and Poland, as Russia introduces new, unacceptable demands undermining peace efforts.

Amidst concerns over Russia's approach, President Zelenskyy urged for increased sanctions, particularly targeting Russia's energy and banking sectors. The European Union is poised to adopt new sanctions soon as diplomatic efforts intensify, aiming to pressure Russia into meaningful peace talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025