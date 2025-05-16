Europe and US Align Against Russia's Ceasefire Stance
European leaders, in a meeting with US President Donald Trump, deemed Russia's stance in Ukraine ceasefire talks as unacceptable. Coordination of response measures is planned. A summit in Albania, attended by President Zelenskyy, discussed new sanctions against Russia while criticizing its negotiation tactics.
European leaders have reached a consensus with US President Donald Trump on the unacceptability of Russia's stance in ceasefire negotiations with Ukraine, as announced by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer during the European Political Community summit in Albania.
Starmer emphasized the necessity for a unified response after discussions with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a follow-up conversation with Trump. The decision echoes the sentiments of leaders from France, Germany, and Poland, as Russia introduces new, unacceptable demands undermining peace efforts.
Amidst concerns over Russia's approach, President Zelenskyy urged for increased sanctions, particularly targeting Russia's energy and banking sectors. The European Union is poised to adopt new sanctions soon as diplomatic efforts intensify, aiming to pressure Russia into meaningful peace talks.
