Europe and US Align Against Russia's Ceasefire Stance

European leaders have reached a consensus with US President Donald Trump on the unacceptability of Russia's stance in ceasefire negotiations with Ukraine, as announced by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer during the European Political Community summit in Albania.

Starmer emphasized the necessity for a unified response after discussions with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a follow-up conversation with Trump. The decision echoes the sentiments of leaders from France, Germany, and Poland, as Russia introduces new, unacceptable demands undermining peace efforts.

Amidst concerns over Russia's approach, President Zelenskyy urged for increased sanctions, particularly targeting Russia's energy and banking sectors. The European Union is poised to adopt new sanctions soon as diplomatic efforts intensify, aiming to pressure Russia into meaningful peace talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)