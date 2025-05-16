Historic Prisoner Swap: Russia and Ukraine Find Common Ground in Dire Conflict
Russia and Ukraine have reached a significant agreement to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war, marking their first direct talks in over three years. The negotiation, held in Istanbul, aims to set a foundation for potential ceasefire arrangements. Russia remains cautious, wanting detailed terms before committing to a pause in hostilities.
In a breakthrough negotiation, Russia and Ukraine have agreed to swap 1,000 prisoners of war following the first direct dialogue between the two nations in more than three years. This development emerged after talks in Istanbul, marking a significant step towards potential peace in the conflict-riddled region.
Vladimir Medinsky, head of Russia's delegation, expressed satisfaction with the progress, emphasizing Russia's readiness to continue discussions. The proposed prisoner exchange reflects a tentative thaw in relations after President Vladimir Putin initiated military action in Ukraine in 2022, impacting thousands on both sides.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky challenged Putin for direct talks, but Russia deployed a delegation instead. While the U.S. calls for a 30-day ceasefire persist, Russia insists on solidifying terms before pausing military operations. Future meetings could pave the way for lasting peace amid ongoing tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
