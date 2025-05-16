Left Menu

Historic Prisoner Swap: Russia and Ukraine Find Common Ground in Dire Conflict

Russia and Ukraine have reached a significant agreement to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war, marking their first direct talks in over three years. The negotiation, held in Istanbul, aims to set a foundation for potential ceasefire arrangements. Russia remains cautious, wanting detailed terms before committing to a pause in hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 21:25 IST
Historic Prisoner Swap: Russia and Ukraine Find Common Ground in Dire Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a breakthrough negotiation, Russia and Ukraine have agreed to swap 1,000 prisoners of war following the first direct dialogue between the two nations in more than three years. This development emerged after talks in Istanbul, marking a significant step towards potential peace in the conflict-riddled region.

Vladimir Medinsky, head of Russia's delegation, expressed satisfaction with the progress, emphasizing Russia's readiness to continue discussions. The proposed prisoner exchange reflects a tentative thaw in relations after President Vladimir Putin initiated military action in Ukraine in 2022, impacting thousands on both sides.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky challenged Putin for direct talks, but Russia deployed a delegation instead. While the U.S. calls for a 30-day ceasefire persist, Russia insists on solidifying terms before pausing military operations. Future meetings could pave the way for lasting peace amid ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025