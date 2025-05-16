Left Menu

Israel Targets Houthi-Controlled Ports in Yemen

Israel's military reported strikes on Yemen's Hodeida and Salif ports, which are controlled by the Houthi group. The military claims these ports were used for transferring weapons by the Houthis. There have been no immediate reports of casualties following the attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 16-05-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 21:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant military action, Israel announced on Friday that it targeted two Yemeni ports under the control of the Houthi militant group.

The Israeli military stated that the Hodeida and Salif ports were being utilized by the Houthis for the transfer of weaponry.

No immediate casualties have been reported in the wake of these strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

