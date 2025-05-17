Left Menu

Republican Rift: Trump's Tax Bill Faces Backlash

The U.S. House of Representatives, led by hardline Republicans, rejected President Trump's proposed tax bill, citing insufficient spending cuts. This move prompted concerns as Moody's downgraded the U.S. credit rating. The bill aims to extend 2017 tax cuts but faces division within the party over fiscal deficits and social program impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 03:24 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 03:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant political setback, hardline Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives have blocked President Donald Trump's tax bill, citing concerns over spending cuts. This occurred hours before Moody's downgraded the U.S. federal government's credit rating, highlighting fiscal management challenges.

Moody's projections indicate a potential increase in the national debt to 134% of GDP by 2035. The Republican-controlled House Budget Committee, however, has expressed resistance to the bill, which seeks to eliminate taxes on tips and overtime income, boost defense, and fund border security enhancements.

Despite the initial rejection, efforts will continue, with the committee planning a rare Sunday session to resolve differences. Demanding deeper Medicaid cuts, hardline conservatives signal ongoing clashes with moderates over balancing fiscal convention and the party's congressional majority stability.

