Stalled Ceasefire Talks: Ukraine and Russia's Fragile Dialogue

Ukraine sought to rally support from its Western allies on Friday after direct talks with Russia failed to result in a ceasefire agreement. The first such negotiation in over three years revealed Russia's demands, which Ukraine deemed as 'non-starters'.

The Istanbul meeting, spanning less than two hours, concluded with an agreement on the exchange of 1,000 prisoners of war from each side. However, Kyiv, under pressure from the U.S. President, called for enhanced sanctions against Moscow unless it accepted a 30-day ceasefire proposal.

Following the talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in discussions with world leaders, emphasizing the necessity of robust actions if Moscow remains obstinate. As both sides provided their stance on a potential future ceasefire, the negotiations highlighted differing priorities and lingering tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)