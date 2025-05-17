Stalled Ceasefire Talks: Ukraine and Russia's Fragile Dialogue
Ukraine's recent talks with Russia failed to achieve the desired ceasefire, despite the attention of Western allies and U.S. President Trump. Instead, both sides agreed on a significant prisoner exchange, while Kyiv called for stricter sanctions and European nations aligned to pressure Moscow for more constructive negotiations.
Ukraine sought to rally support from its Western allies on Friday after direct talks with Russia failed to result in a ceasefire agreement. The first such negotiation in over three years revealed Russia's demands, which Ukraine deemed as 'non-starters'.
The Istanbul meeting, spanning less than two hours, concluded with an agreement on the exchange of 1,000 prisoners of war from each side. However, Kyiv, under pressure from the U.S. President, called for enhanced sanctions against Moscow unless it accepted a 30-day ceasefire proposal.
Following the talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in discussions with world leaders, emphasizing the necessity of robust actions if Moscow remains obstinate. As both sides provided their stance on a potential future ceasefire, the negotiations highlighted differing priorities and lingering tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russia
- ceasefire
- talks
- prisoner exchange
- Western allies
- sanctions
- Zelenskiy
- Trump
- Moscow
ALSO READ
U.S. Finalizes New Sanctions Amid Rising Tensions with Russia
Zelenskiy and Trump Forge Stronger Ties Amid War: Air Defense & Sanctions Take Center Stage
India Enacts Stringent Trade and Security Sanctions on Pakistan
EU Urges Unity Amid Swift New Sanctions on Russia
Calcutta High Court Sanctions Salt Lake Protest Amid Communal Tensions