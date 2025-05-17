Left Menu

Regional Tensions Flare at Arab League Summit in Baghdad

The Arab League summit in Baghdad centers around ongoing conflicts, especially in Gaza, following Israeli attacks and the controversial presence of Syria's delegation led by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani. Tensions between the US and regional actors are highlighted by President Trump's recent visit and Israel's aggressive stance against Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 17-05-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 11:12 IST
Regional Tensions Flare at Arab League Summit in Baghdad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Regional leaders convened in Baghdad on Saturday for the annual Arab League summit, with the enduring war in Gaza anticipated to dominate discussions. The gathering comes in the wake of Israel's aggressive military campaign against Hamas, following a broken ceasefire agreed upon earlier this year.

Despite hopes for peace during President Trump's recent tour in the Middle East, no new ceasefire deal materialized. However, Trump's meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa diverted attention, as the leader once opposed US forces in Iraq. Notably, Trump committed to removing US-imposed sanctions on Syria.

Syrian President al-Sharaa's absence from the summit, due to pushback from Iraqi Shiite factions wary of his militant past, reflects the ongoing tensions. Meanwhile, Iraq strives to mediate between conflicting ties with both the United States and Iran, amid calls for renewed nuclear negotiations and sanction relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025