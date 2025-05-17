Regional Tensions Flare at Arab League Summit in Baghdad
The Arab League summit in Baghdad centers around ongoing conflicts, especially in Gaza, following Israeli attacks and the controversial presence of Syria's delegation led by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani. Tensions between the US and regional actors are highlighted by President Trump's recent visit and Israel's aggressive stance against Hamas.
- Iraq
Regional leaders convened in Baghdad on Saturday for the annual Arab League summit, with the enduring war in Gaza anticipated to dominate discussions. The gathering comes in the wake of Israel's aggressive military campaign against Hamas, following a broken ceasefire agreed upon earlier this year.
Despite hopes for peace during President Trump's recent tour in the Middle East, no new ceasefire deal materialized. However, Trump's meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa diverted attention, as the leader once opposed US forces in Iraq. Notably, Trump committed to removing US-imposed sanctions on Syria.
Syrian President al-Sharaa's absence from the summit, due to pushback from Iraqi Shiite factions wary of his militant past, reflects the ongoing tensions. Meanwhile, Iraq strives to mediate between conflicting ties with both the United States and Iran, amid calls for renewed nuclear negotiations and sanction relief.
(With inputs from agencies.)
