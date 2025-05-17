Owaisi Urges India to 'Adopt Kashmiris' Amidst Historic Opportunity

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi highlighted a turning point for the Indian government following the Pahalgam attack, noting spontaneous protests in Kashmir as evidence of diminishing support for Pakistan. He urged Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to capitalize on this sentiment.

Owaisi emphasized the significance of adopting a strategy focused on human rights, advocating for the protection of Kashmiri students and ensuring they do not face discrimination or attacks. He called for a holistic approach that integrates the hopes and challenges faced by Kashmiris.

Reflecting on Pakistan's historical attempts to destabilize India, Owaisi criticized the Pakistani deep state's intentions and warned against misplaced trust. He underscored the opportunity for a fresh perspective towards Kashmir in the wake of the April 22 terrorist attack, which drew widespread condemnation and protests throughout Jammu and Kashmir.

