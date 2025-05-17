Left Menu

Owaisi Urges India to 'Adopt Kashmiris' Amidst Historic Opportunity

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi emphasizes the need for the Indian government to seize the opportunity to strengthen ties with Kashmiris, citing widespread protests against a Pakistan-linked attack. He highlights the importance of ensuring human rights for Kashmiris and cautions against trusting Pakistan in light of its destabilizing tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-05-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 16:04 IST
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi highlighted a turning point for the Indian government following the Pahalgam attack, noting spontaneous protests in Kashmir as evidence of diminishing support for Pakistan. He urged Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to capitalize on this sentiment.

Owaisi emphasized the significance of adopting a strategy focused on human rights, advocating for the protection of Kashmiri students and ensuring they do not face discrimination or attacks. He called for a holistic approach that integrates the hopes and challenges faced by Kashmiris.

Reflecting on Pakistan's historical attempts to destabilize India, Owaisi criticized the Pakistani deep state's intentions and warned against misplaced trust. He underscored the opportunity for a fresh perspective towards Kashmir in the wake of the April 22 terrorist attack, which drew widespread condemnation and protests throughout Jammu and Kashmir.

