Massive Tiranga Yatra Galvanizes Himachal Pradesh: Rally Echoes Bold Support for Armed Forces

BJP activists, led by MP Sikander Kumar, organized a significant Tiranga Yatra in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh. Two BJP MLAs participated, with the procession culminating in a rally at Gandhi chowk. Participants expressed strong support for the Indian military while criticizing Pakistan's actions on the border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 17-05-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 17:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an impressive display of patriotism, hundreds of BJP activists, spearheaded by Rajya Sabha MP Sikander Kumar, orchestrated a Tiranga Yatra in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh.

The significant procession, prominently featuring two BJP MLAs Ashish Sharma and Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, traversed the main bazaar and culminated in a rousing rally at Gandhi chowk. Participants passionately voiced support for the Indian armed forces, particularly praising the success of Operation Sindoor.

Echoing the sentiments of the rally, leaders criticized Pakistan's actions, declaring a determined strategy to liberate Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, vowing that their campaign against terrorism would persist until all threats were neutralized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

