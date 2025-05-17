Trinamool Congress Rallies Pay Tribute to Indian Armed Forces
The Trinamool Congress organized rallies across West Bengal to honor the Indian armed forces' efforts, particularly those involved in 'Operation Sindoor.' This move comes in the wake of the Pahalgam attack that left 26 dead. Ministers Shashi Panja and Firhad Hakim led rallies in different parts of Kolkata.
In a significant show of support, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) orchestrated rallies throughout West Bengal, commemorating the bravery and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces.
The tributes were particularly aimed at soldiers participating in 'Operation Sindoor,' an endeavor by the Indian military to dismantle terror networks in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This follows the somber backdrop of the Pahalgam attack which tragically claimed 26 lives, including many tourists.
Key political figures, including Minister Shashi Panja and Mayor Firhad Hakim, prominently led the rallies in different parts of Kolkata. These events will continue for two days, concluding on Sunday, as confirmed by a TMC official.
