Political Intrigue: Inside Sanjay Raut's Arrest and Sena-BJP Rift

In a startling revelation, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has claimed that his 2022 arrest by the Enforcement Directorate was politically motivated. He suggests the real reason behind the action was his success in preventing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from establishing power in Maharashtra back in 2019.
Raut, in his book 'Narkartala Swarg' (Heaven in Hell), details his experiences in prison following the money laundering allegations. He positions himself as the 'protective wall' for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, led by Uddhav Thackeray, which he says prompted his arrest and the eventual collapse of the Thackeray administration.
Further, Raut claims the current government, led by Eknath Shinde, rose to power through what he describes as unconstitutional means, driven by the BJP's inability to see a Thackeray-led coalition succeed. The BJP reportedly viewed Raut as a barrier to their political aspirations.
