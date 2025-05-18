Left Menu

Political Intrigue: Inside Sanjay Raut's Arrest and Sena-BJP Rift

Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT) reveals in his book 'Narkartala Swarg' that his 2022 arrest was due to his role in preventing BJP's Maharashtra power grab in 2019. He alleges political motivations behind the Enforcement Directorate's actions and discusses the formation of Eknath Shinde's government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 11:40 IST
Political Intrigue: Inside Sanjay Raut's Arrest and Sena-BJP Rift
Sanjay Raut
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has claimed that his 2022 arrest by the Enforcement Directorate was politically motivated. He suggests the real reason behind the action was his success in preventing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from establishing power in Maharashtra back in 2019.

Raut, in his book 'Narkartala Swarg' (Heaven in Hell), details his experiences in prison following the money laundering allegations. He positions himself as the 'protective wall' for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, led by Uddhav Thackeray, which he says prompted his arrest and the eventual collapse of the Thackeray administration.

Further, Raut claims the current government, led by Eknath Shinde, rose to power through what he describes as unconstitutional means, driven by the BJP's inability to see a Thackeray-led coalition succeed. The BJP reportedly viewed Raut as a barrier to their political aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025