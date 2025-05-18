Unyielding Intensity: Record Drone Attacks Amidst Stalled Peace Talks
Russia launched its heaviest drone assault on Ukraine since the 2022 invasion, deploying 273 drones and decoys. Ukraine intercepted 88 and jammed 128 drones. A woman died, and three were injured in the Kyiv region. The attack followed unfruitful ceasefire talks between Moscow and Kyiv.
In a renewed escalation, Russia carried out its most intensive drone strike on Ukraine since the 2022 full-scale invasion, according to Ukrainian officials. The overnight assault involved a massive fleet of 273 explosive drones and decoys.
Ukraine’s air force successfully intercepted 88 drones, while another 128 were rendered ineffective, likely through electronic jamming techniques. Despite these efforts, a deadly strike in the Kyiv region claimed the life of one woman and wounded three others, as reported by regional Gov. Mykola Kalashnyk.
This attack unfolded shortly after the first direct peace negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv in years ended with no agreement for a ceasefire, exacerbating the already tense geopolitical situation.
