Unyielding Intensity: Record Drone Attacks Amidst Stalled Peace Talks

In a renewed escalation, Russia carried out its most intensive drone strike on Ukraine since the 2022 full-scale invasion, according to Ukrainian officials. The overnight assault involved a massive fleet of 273 explosive drones and decoys.

Ukraine’s air force successfully intercepted 88 drones, while another 128 were rendered ineffective, likely through electronic jamming techniques. Despite these efforts, a deadly strike in the Kyiv region claimed the life of one woman and wounded three others, as reported by regional Gov. Mykola Kalashnyk.

This attack unfolded shortly after the first direct peace negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv in years ended with no agreement for a ceasefire, exacerbating the already tense geopolitical situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)