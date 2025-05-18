Portugal's Political Crossroads: Voters Head to the Polls Amidst Uncertainty
Portuguese voters participated in the third parliamentary election in three years, triggered by Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's failed confidence vote. While Montenegro's party is poised to win more seats, a stable government remains uncertain. The election highlighted issues like housing and immigration and could impact Portugal's economic projects.
Portuguese citizens flocked to the polls on Sunday, marking the nation's third parliamentary election in just three years. The election was called after Prime Minister Luis Montenegro failed to secure a vote of confidence, leading to political uncertainty as a stable government appears unlikely.
The voting comes amid heated discussions on housing and immigration. Montenegro's Democratic Alliance (AD) is projected to win more seats, but not a majority, echoing the fragile coalitions of the past decade.
Portugal's economic resilience, marked by budget surpluses and debt reduction, contrasts with its political instability, raising concerns over delayed projects like lithium mining and the TAP airline privatization.
