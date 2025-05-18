Left Menu

Jairam Ramesh's Birthday Dig: A Political Spotlight on Farmer Advocacy

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh extended birthday wishes to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, using the occasion to criticize the Modi government for ignoring Dhankhar's appeals for farmer support. Highlighting Dhankhar's advocacy for farmers, Ramesh underscored the need for Direct Benefit Transfer in subsidies and consideration of inflation in farmer aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 17:02 IST
In a sharp political juxtaposition, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh delivered birthday greetings to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, coupling them with criticism aimed at the Modi administration. Ramesh accused the government of disregarding Dhankhar's vocal advocacy on behalf of farmers.

Dhankhar, who was inaugurated as the 14th Vice President of India in August last year and serves as the Rajya Sabha chairman, celebrated his 74th birthday amidst this backdrop. Ramesh's remarks emphasized Dhankhar's persistent but overlooked pleas for farmer support.

Subsequently, Ramesh spotlighted Dhankhar's call for implementing Direct Benefit Transfer in fertilizer subsidies and integrating inflation adjustments in agricultural aid policies, resonating with a similar demand he had directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month. Other leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, extended cordial birthday wishes underscoring Dhankhar's commitment to democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

