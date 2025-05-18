CPI(M) Veteran's Controversial Remarks Ignite Election Scandal

CPI(M) veteran G Sudhakaran, embroiled in controversy, stated that the election meddling accusations against him resemble 'holding a tiger by its tail.' This comment follows a case initiated against him over his public remarks regarding ballot manipulation in the 1989 Alappuzha Lok Sabha election, which he clarified as a rhetorical strategy.

Sudhakaran's controversial statements surfaced during a recent event where he mentioned that sealed ballots should not presume anonymity, sparking accusations of vote tampering. Despite clarifying his comments as partially fictional, the police proceeded with charges under the Representation of the People Act and IPC.

The case highlights concerns around electoral integrity. The Chief Electoral Officer of Kerala has prompted updates on the case's progress to the Election Commission of India. Meanwhile, the CPI(M) distanced itself from Sudhakaran's statements, urging caution in making such claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)