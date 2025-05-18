Left Menu

Merkel and Global Allies Prepare for Crucial Trump-Putin Dialogue

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, alongside British, French, and Polish leaders, plans discussions with Donald Trump prior to a scheduled call with Russian President Putin. Merz met U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ukraine’s President Zelenskiy at the Vatican to coordinate strategies for the upcoming dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 17:26 IST
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced plans to engage with global leaders, including Britain's, France's, and Poland's heads, to strategize a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump. This comes ahead of a pivotal call between Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Merz, who was at the Vatican for Pope Leo XIV's inaugural mass, revealed discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The talks aimed to prepare for the significant diplomatic dialogue set for Monday.

Merz also had in-depth discussions with Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, signaling a concerted effort to present a united front in the upcoming U.S.-Russia talks. The coordinated effort underscores the importance of the global consultation on this issue.

