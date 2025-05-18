Left Menu

Patriotic Parade: Amit Shah Leads Tiranga Yatra in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to celebrate the achievements of Operation Sindoor. The yatra included various political leaders and citizens, honoring the military's bravery following the Pahalgam terror attack. Shah also inaugurated projects during his Gujarat visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-05-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 18:20 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah led a vibrant 'Tiranga Yatra' in Sanand, Ahmedabad, on Sunday to commemorate the triumph of Operation Sindoor. The event saw Shah, accompanied by the Gujarat minister of state for home Harsh Sanghavi, local MLAs, BJP leaders, and enthusiastic citizens, displaying national pride by marching from Nal Sarovar Chowkdi to Maharana Pratap Chowk.

The symbolic march, infused with patriotic fervor, paid homage to the legendary warrior Maharana Pratap and was part of an initiative by the Bharatiya Janata Party to recognize the courage of the armed forces, especially in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. Participants chanted Bharat Mata Ki Jai, uniting under the national flag's colors.

This event was but one highlight of Shah's two-day visit to Gujarat, where he also took part in multiple programs and inaugurated development projects, showcasing the government's ongoing commitment to regional growth and national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

