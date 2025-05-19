Left Menu

Political Upset: Leadership Shake-up in Portugal's Socialist Party

Pedro Nuno Santos, leader of Portugal's Socialist Party, announced his resignation after the party nearly tied with far-right Chega in a recent election. With the centre-right Democratic Alliance winning, the Socialist Party will soon conduct an internal vote to select a new leader, which Santos will not contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 19-05-2025 04:46 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 04:46 IST
  • Country:
  • Portugal

In the wake of a political upset, Pedro Nuno Santos has stepped down as the leader of Portugal's Socialist Party. This announcement followed the party's unexpected performance in the recent parliamentary elections, where it virtually tied for second place with the far-right Chega.

The centre-right Democratic Alliance emerged victorious, creating a shift in the political landscape. With the Socialist Party set to conduct an internal election for new leadership, Santos confirmed he will not submit his candidacy.

This internal ballot comes at a critical time, as the party seeks to rebuild and strategize under new leadership. Observers are keenly watching to see who will rise to prominence in this significant political reshuffle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

