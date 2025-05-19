Adityanath Prioritizes Citizen Safety in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reiterated the state government's dedication to safeguarding citizen safety and dignity, marking it as their primary goal.

During a 'Janata Darshan' program in the state capital, he listened to grievances from over 60 individuals, many hailing from Prayagraj, and provided personalized attention to each complaint.

The chief minister directed officials to address complaints swiftly, from law enforcement and revenue disputes to infrastructure needs, assuring citizens of a thorough and timely resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)