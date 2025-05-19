Adityanath Prioritizes Citizen Safety in Uttar Pradesh
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh emphasized citizen safety as a core government goal during a 'Janata Darshan' program. Addressing grievances from over 60 citizens, many from Prayagraj, he ensured personal engagement and prompt resolution directives to officials, focusing on diverse complaints including police, revenue, and infrastructure issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-05-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 12:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reiterated the state government's dedication to safeguarding citizen safety and dignity, marking it as their primary goal.
During a 'Janata Darshan' program in the state capital, he listened to grievances from over 60 individuals, many hailing from Prayagraj, and provided personalized attention to each complaint.
The chief minister directed officials to address complaints swiftly, from law enforcement and revenue disputes to infrastructure needs, assuring citizens of a thorough and timely resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rising Awareness Fuels Surge in Women's Complaints to NCW
Sanjay Raut Criticizes Maharashtra Government Over Ladki Bahin Yojana
CPI(M) Criticizes Modi Government's Trade Moves with the US
Government Ousts K V Subramanian from IMF: Diplomatic Strains in Spotlight
Congress Backs Government's Response to Pahalgam Attack