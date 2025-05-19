Left Menu

Delhi Minister Criticizes Congress Over All-Party Delegation Controversy

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticized Congress for playing politics over the selection of members for all-party delegations visiting key countries to address terrorism. The government included one of four names suggested by Congress, prompting accusations of political insincerity and manipulation from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:46 IST
Delhi Minister Criticizes Congress Over All-Party Delegation Controversy
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has accused the Congress party of politicizing the selection process for all-party delegations visiting key countries to combat terrorism. He emphasized that such critical matters should rise above political differences.

The controversy began after the government chose only one of four names proposed by Congress. Jairam Ramesh criticized the decision, calling it evidence of the Modi government's insincerity and political gamesmanship on significant national matters.

The delegations were formed to uphold India's strong anti-terrorism stance internationally, following the April 22 Pahalgam attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor. However, Congress expressed discontent over the exclusion of its suggested individuals, questioning the government's motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025