Delhi Minister Criticizes Congress Over All-Party Delegation Controversy
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticized Congress for playing politics over the selection of members for all-party delegations visiting key countries to address terrorism. The government included one of four names suggested by Congress, prompting accusations of political insincerity and manipulation from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has accused the Congress party of politicizing the selection process for all-party delegations visiting key countries to combat terrorism. He emphasized that such critical matters should rise above political differences.
The controversy began after the government chose only one of four names proposed by Congress. Jairam Ramesh criticized the decision, calling it evidence of the Modi government's insincerity and political gamesmanship on significant national matters.
The delegations were formed to uphold India's strong anti-terrorism stance internationally, following the April 22 Pahalgam attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor. However, Congress expressed discontent over the exclusion of its suggested individuals, questioning the government's motives.
