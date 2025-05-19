Political Fences Mending: Marcos Seeks Reconciliation with Duterte Family
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is open to reconciling with the Duterte family after a public fallout. This comes as Vice President Sara Duterte faces a Senate impeachment trial, potentially barring her from future presidency. Marcos emphasizes political stability and distances from the impeachment process.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has expressed willingness to reconcile with the Duterte family, highlighting the importance of political stability during his tenure.
The statement follows a successful Senate race by allies of Vice President Sara Duterte, who faces an impeachment trial threatening her political ambitions.
Despite the rift with Duterte, Marcos focuses on his agenda's execution while distancing himself from the impeachment proceedings.
