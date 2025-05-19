The Sindoor Strikes Controversy: Rahul Gandhi vs. S. Jaishankar

In a renewed assault, Rahul Gandhi has taken aim at External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, pressing for answers on India's purported aircraft losses post-Operation Sindoor. Gandhi lambasted the minister's silence, terming it 'damning' for Indian security protocols.

The BJP fired back, accusing Gandhi of parroting Pakistani rhetoric and challenging the Congress party's national allegiance. External Affairs denied the claims, asserting a misrepresentation of facts about alerting Pakistan.

Contentious exchanges have ensued, with Congress demanding transparency on India's military operations, and the BJP calling Gandhi's remarks dangerous distortions that align with hostile narratives.

