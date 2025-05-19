Left Menu

The Sindoor Strikes Controversy: Rahul Gandhi vs. S. Jaishankar

Rahul Gandhi has launched an attack on External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, questioning the silence surrounding India's alleged aircraft losses after informing Pakistan about Operation Sindoor. The BJP criticized Gandhi for aligning with Pakistani narratives, while Congress demands clarity on India's military actions and alleged loss of assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 15:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a renewed assault, Rahul Gandhi has taken aim at External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, pressing for answers on India's purported aircraft losses post-Operation Sindoor. Gandhi lambasted the minister's silence, terming it 'damning' for Indian security protocols.

The BJP fired back, accusing Gandhi of parroting Pakistani rhetoric and challenging the Congress party's national allegiance. External Affairs denied the claims, asserting a misrepresentation of facts about alerting Pakistan.

Contentious exchanges have ensued, with Congress demanding transparency on India's military operations, and the BJP calling Gandhi's remarks dangerous distortions that align with hostile narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

