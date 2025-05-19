Diplomatic Standoff: U.S., Russia, and Ukraine Talks

U.S. Vice President JD Vance acknowledged a deadlock in negotiations concerning Russia's war in Ukraine, ahead of President Donald Trump's planned discussions with leaders from both nations.

"We're aware of the stalemate," Vance remarked, stating Trump's intent to press Russian President Vladimir Putin on the seriousness of their position. This announcement came during Vance's media briefing in Italy post his dialogue with the Pope.

Vance confirmed his recent conversation with President Trump, highlighting the U.S.'s diplomatic engagement in seeking resolution to the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)