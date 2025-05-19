Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise as Assam CM Faces Allegations of Pakistan Ties

The political clash between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi intensifies as Sarma accuses Gogoi of Pakistan ties through his wife. Gogoi challenges Sarma to prove his allegations and publicly disputes the claims. A Special Investigation Team has been formed to delve into the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-05-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:55 IST
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Assam is heating up as accusations fly between Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. Sarma recently alleged that Gogoi had links to Pakistan's ISI through his British wife, a claim that Gogoi has vehemently denied.

At a press conference, Gogoi urged Sarma to present all evidence regarding the allegations immediately, criticizing the CM's intention to delay evidence release until September 10. In response, Sarma asserted that there is documentary proof and promised its release post-verification.

Adding to the drama, the Assam government has initiated a Special Investigation Team to probe the allegations. Sarma dismissed Gogoi's claims of him having a history of dishonesty, suggesting the Congress MP is evading direct questions about his alleged Pakistan visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

