Trump's Diplomacy Dance: Navigating a New Route to Ukraine-Russia Ceasefire
President Donald Trump announces the initiation of ceasefire negotiations between Russia and Ukraine following calls with leaders Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. While Trump expresses optimism, claiming an 'excellent' conversation with Putin, no major breakthrough occurs. The discussions aim for a peaceful resolution amidst ongoing frustrations with both parties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 23:45 IST
In a high-stakes negotiation move, President Donald Trump announced that Russia and Ukraine would begin ceasefire talks after a lengthy conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.
In pursuit of peace, Trump also engaged in discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders to encourage resolution efforts.
The Trump administration remains hopeful that these diplomatic channels can mitigate the conflict sparked by the Russian invasion in February 2022, yet real progress remains elusive as frustrations simmer over the continuing war.
