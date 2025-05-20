Trump Suggests Vatican Talks for Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire
President Donald Trump proposed that Russia and Ukraine should hold ceasefire talks at the Vatican. He emphasized this during a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, questioning when the conflict would end. The suggestion aims to impart additional significance to the peace negotiations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2025 02:57 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 02:57 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday suggested that the Vatican could serve as a venue for ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine, expressing that such a setting would lend extra significance to the discussions.
Trump's proposal came after a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where he questioned Putin about the prospect of ending the ongoing conflict.
The suggestion highlights Trump's continued attempts at facilitating dialogue and peace between the two nations.
