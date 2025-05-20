Cabinet Shuffle: Chhagan Bhujbal Joins Maharashtra's Ministerial Ranks
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expands his cabinet by inducting NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal. Bhujbal's addition fills the vacancy left by Dhananjay Munde's resignation. Despite past exclusion and the ongoing Maratha reservation controversy, Bhujbal's induction is seen as strategic ahead of local elections.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra state government saw a significant reshuffle as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expanded his cabinet after five months. The new induction includes veteran NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, sworn in by Governor C P Radhakrishnan.
Bhujbal, a seasoned politician aged 77, joins the cabinet after previous exclusion, raising the total to 39 ministers. His return follows the resignation of Dhananjay Munde in March over legal controversies involving an aide.
This political move comes amidst criticism from Maratha reservation activists, who see Bhujbal's induction as a strategic, albeit temporary, maneuver ahead of local body elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
