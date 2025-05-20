Political Turmoil Amidst Karnataka Flood Crisis
The BJP criticized the Congress for celebrating their two-year tenure in Karnataka amid severe flooding in Bengaluru. Senior Congress leaders attended the event while BJP accused them of neglecting flood-affected areas. The BJP claims the Congress halted development projects, contributing to the flood crisis.
The political climate in Karnataka heated up on Tuesday as the BJP criticized the ruling Congress for hosting the 'Sadhana Samavesha' in Vijayanagara, celebrating two years in power. This comes as Bengaluru faces severe flooding following relentless rains.
High-profile Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, participated in the celebration. Meanwhile, R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, publicly condemned their actions, accusing the government of failing to address the flooding crisis in the state.
A BJP exploratory team discovered significant flood damage in Bengaluru. Ashoka emphasized that instead of addressing the suffering of residents, for which at least five lives have been lost, Congress leaders indulged in self-congratulation. He further criticized the Congress for canceling critical infrastructure projects valued at Rs 1,600 crore.
