Left Menu

Political Turmoil Amidst Karnataka Flood Crisis

The BJP criticized the Congress for celebrating their two-year tenure in Karnataka amid severe flooding in Bengaluru. Senior Congress leaders attended the event while BJP accused them of neglecting flood-affected areas. The BJP claims the Congress halted development projects, contributing to the flood crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-05-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 16:49 IST
Political Turmoil Amidst Karnataka Flood Crisis
  • Country:
  • India

The political climate in Karnataka heated up on Tuesday as the BJP criticized the ruling Congress for hosting the 'Sadhana Samavesha' in Vijayanagara, celebrating two years in power. This comes as Bengaluru faces severe flooding following relentless rains.

High-profile Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, participated in the celebration. Meanwhile, R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, publicly condemned their actions, accusing the government of failing to address the flooding crisis in the state.

A BJP exploratory team discovered significant flood damage in Bengaluru. Ashoka emphasized that instead of addressing the suffering of residents, for which at least five lives have been lost, Congress leaders indulged in self-congratulation. He further criticized the Congress for canceling critical infrastructure projects valued at Rs 1,600 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

Real-Time GDP Forecasting in Samoa: A New Model for Data-Driven Policymaking

From Innovation to Access: WHO’s Plan to Deliver Child-Safe Medicines by 2030

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025