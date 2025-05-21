Indian Youth Congress Rallies Against BJP's Amit Malviya Over Defamatory Post

The Indian Youth Congress staged a protest on Wednesday against Amit Malviya, head of the BJP IT cell, over an allegedly derogatory post targeting Rahul Gandhi.

Akshay Lakra, president of Youth Congress' Delhi unit, led the demonstration, decrying Malviya for sharing a manipulated image of Rahul Gandhi and Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir. Protesters wore masks depicting Malviya and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and slogans were raised against both figures.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, a complaint was filed against Malviya and journalist Arnab Goswami, accusing them of defamation and conspiracy against the Congress. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh confirmed that complaints have been lodged nationwide, including in Delhi and Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)