Indian Youth Congress Rallies Against BJP's Amit Malviya Over Defamatory Post

The Indian Youth Congress held a protest against BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya in response to an allegedly defamatory post targeting Rahul Gandhi. The protest, led by Youth Congress Delhi unit president Akshay Lakra, included complaints filed in various states against Malviya and Arnab Goswami for defamation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:29 IST
The Indian Youth Congress staged a protest on Wednesday against Amit Malviya, head of the BJP IT cell, over an allegedly derogatory post targeting Rahul Gandhi.

Akshay Lakra, president of Youth Congress' Delhi unit, led the demonstration, decrying Malviya for sharing a manipulated image of Rahul Gandhi and Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir. Protesters wore masks depicting Malviya and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and slogans were raised against both figures.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, a complaint was filed against Malviya and journalist Arnab Goswami, accusing them of defamation and conspiracy against the Congress. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh confirmed that complaints have been lodged nationwide, including in Delhi and Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

