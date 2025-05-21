Indian Youth Congress Rallies Against BJP's Amit Malviya Over Defamatory Post
The Indian Youth Congress held a protest against BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya in response to an allegedly defamatory post targeting Rahul Gandhi. The protest, led by Youth Congress Delhi unit president Akshay Lakra, included complaints filed in various states against Malviya and Arnab Goswami for defamation.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Youth Congress staged a protest on Wednesday against Amit Malviya, head of the BJP IT cell, over an allegedly derogatory post targeting Rahul Gandhi.
Akshay Lakra, president of Youth Congress' Delhi unit, led the demonstration, decrying Malviya for sharing a manipulated image of Rahul Gandhi and Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir. Protesters wore masks depicting Malviya and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and slogans were raised against both figures.
Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, a complaint was filed against Malviya and journalist Arnab Goswami, accusing them of defamation and conspiracy against the Congress. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh confirmed that complaints have been lodged nationwide, including in Delhi and Karnataka.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Demise of BJP Leader in Tamil Nadu
BJP's CT Ravi Blasts Congress Over Handling of Suhas Shetty Murder Case
BJP MLA Vows to Diminish Pakistan's Water Share Amid Rising Tensions
BJP's Jaiswal Criticizes RJD's Tejashwi Amid Election Preparations
BJP Condemns Kerala Police's Arrest of YouTuber as a Press Freedom Violation