Qatar Gifts Boeing 747 for Air Force One

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has accepted a Boeing 747 gift from Qatar for President Donald Trump's use as Air Force One. The Pentagon ensures security measures for the aircraft. Trump confirmed the gift during a meeting with South Africa's president, acknowledging it as an addition to the U.S. Air Force.
In a significant diplomatic gesture, Qatar has presented the United States with a Boeing 747 to serve as Air Force One for President Donald Trump. This development was confirmed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, according to a statement released by the Pentagon on Wednesday.
Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell emphasized that comprehensive security protocols would be enacted to make the aircraft suitable for presidential use, confirmed as accepted in line with federal guidelines.
President Trump, addressing media alongside South Africa's president, acknowledged the donation, characterizing it as the United States receiving a jet for the Air Force.
