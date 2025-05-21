Qatar Gifts Boeing 747 for Air Force One

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Qatar has presented the United States with a Boeing 747 to serve as Air Force One for President Donald Trump. This development was confirmed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, according to a statement released by the Pentagon on Wednesday.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell emphasized that comprehensive security protocols would be enacted to make the aircraft suitable for presidential use, confirmed as accepted in line with federal guidelines.

President Trump, addressing media alongside South Africa's president, acknowledged the donation, characterizing it as the United States receiving a jet for the Air Force.

(With inputs from agencies.)