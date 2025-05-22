Left Menu

Kerala Opposition Leader Criticizes Raj Bhavan's Political Invite

V D Satheesan, Kerala's Opposition Leader, criticized the Raj Bhavan for inviting RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy to speak at a political event. He deemed the Governor's residence inappropriate for political remarks and demanded a government protest. The Raj Bhavan has yet to respond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-05-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 15:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

V D Satheesan, the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, has voiced strong opposition to the Raj Bhavan's decision to invite RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy to a political event named 'Operation Sindoor.'

The event sparked controversy after Gurumurthy made comments perceived as insulting towards former Prime Ministers and past central governments. Satheesan questioned the appropriateness of such a political gathering at the Governor's official residence.

The Congress leader called for a state government protest and urged the Chief Minister to clarify their stance on this issue. The Raj Bhavan has not issued a response to these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

