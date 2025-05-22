Kerala Opposition Leader Criticizes Raj Bhavan's Political Invite

V D Satheesan, the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, has voiced strong opposition to the Raj Bhavan's decision to invite RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy to a political event named 'Operation Sindoor.'

The event sparked controversy after Gurumurthy made comments perceived as insulting towards former Prime Ministers and past central governments. Satheesan questioned the appropriateness of such a political gathering at the Governor's official residence.

The Congress leader called for a state government protest and urged the Chief Minister to clarify their stance on this issue. The Raj Bhavan has not issued a response to these allegations.

