Stalemate and Skies: Russia-Ukraine Talks and Drone Warfare Intensify
The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine remains unresolved as both parties have not scheduled further peace talks. Despite agreeing on a prisoner swap, little progress has been made. Meanwhile, hostilities continue with drone attacks on various regions, signaling heightened military activity amid stalled diplomatic efforts.
Russia and Ukraine have no further peace talks on their schedule, a Kremlin spokesman confirmed. The countries held direct discussions for the first time since 2022, but weeks of diplomatic pressure have not resulted in significant advances apart from a planned prisoner swap involving 1,000 captives each.
As ceasefire negotiations remain elusive, military tensions escalate. Reports suggest Russia is preparing a summer offensive, seeking more Ukrainian territory. A proposed 30-day ceasefire was rejected by Russia, which linked peace talks to halting Ukraine's mobilization and freezing Western arms shipments.
The conflict's intensity is underscored by drone warfare. Russia claims to have shot down 105 Ukrainian drones, including 35 over Moscow, causing flight delays and communication disruptions. In retaliation, Ukraine faced attacks damaging infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv.
