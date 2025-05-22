Stalemate and Skies: Russia-Ukraine Talks and Drone Warfare Intensify

Russia and Ukraine have no further peace talks on their schedule, a Kremlin spokesman confirmed. The countries held direct discussions for the first time since 2022, but weeks of diplomatic pressure have not resulted in significant advances apart from a planned prisoner swap involving 1,000 captives each.

As ceasefire negotiations remain elusive, military tensions escalate. Reports suggest Russia is preparing a summer offensive, seeking more Ukrainian territory. A proposed 30-day ceasefire was rejected by Russia, which linked peace talks to halting Ukraine's mobilization and freezing Western arms shipments.

The conflict's intensity is underscored by drone warfare. Russia claims to have shot down 105 Ukrainian drones, including 35 over Moscow, causing flight delays and communication disruptions. In retaliation, Ukraine faced attacks damaging infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv.

(With inputs from agencies.)