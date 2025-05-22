Left Menu

Stalemate and Skies: Russia-Ukraine Talks and Drone Warfare Intensify

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine remains unresolved as both parties have not scheduled further peace talks. Despite agreeing on a prisoner swap, little progress has been made. Meanwhile, hostilities continue with drone attacks on various regions, signaling heightened military activity amid stalled diplomatic efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:15 IST
Stalemate and Skies: Russia-Ukraine Talks and Drone Warfare Intensify
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia and Ukraine have no further peace talks on their schedule, a Kremlin spokesman confirmed. The countries held direct discussions for the first time since 2022, but weeks of diplomatic pressure have not resulted in significant advances apart from a planned prisoner swap involving 1,000 captives each.

As ceasefire negotiations remain elusive, military tensions escalate. Reports suggest Russia is preparing a summer offensive, seeking more Ukrainian territory. A proposed 30-day ceasefire was rejected by Russia, which linked peace talks to halting Ukraine's mobilization and freezing Western arms shipments.

The conflict's intensity is underscored by drone warfare. Russia claims to have shot down 105 Ukrainian drones, including 35 over Moscow, causing flight delays and communication disruptions. In retaliation, Ukraine faced attacks damaging infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025