Left Menu

Congo Crisis: Kabila's Immunity Lifted Amid Allegations and Political Turmoil

Former Congo President Joseph Kabila criticizes the justice system after his immunity is lifted for alleged ties to the M23 rebel group. Accused of crimes against humanity, he calls for the withdrawal of foreign troops and denies any misconduct. His return could affect Congo's peace process and mineral resource negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 01:27 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 01:27 IST
Congo Crisis: Kabila's Immunity Lifted Amid Allegations and Political Turmoil
Joseph Kabila

Joseph Kabila, former president of Congo, has openly criticized the nation's justice system after the senate voted to lift his immunity, paving the way for prosecution over his purported connections with the M23 rebel group.

The allegations claim Kabila's support for the uprising in eastern Congo, including involvement in civilian massacres, underlines a serious breach of justice. Despite these accusations, Kabila maintains his innocence, denouncing the justice system as a tool for political oppression.

His potential return to Congo poses challenges to peace initiatives in the mineral-rich east, crucial to U.S. interests. Kabila's comeback may disrupt ongoing talks aimed at ending the insurrection that threatens both regional stability and international economic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025