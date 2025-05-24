Congo Crisis: Kabila's Immunity Lifted Amid Allegations and Political Turmoil

Joseph Kabila, former president of Congo, has openly criticized the nation's justice system after the senate voted to lift his immunity, paving the way for prosecution over his purported connections with the M23 rebel group.

The allegations claim Kabila's support for the uprising in eastern Congo, including involvement in civilian massacres, underlines a serious breach of justice. Despite these accusations, Kabila maintains his innocence, denouncing the justice system as a tool for political oppression.

His potential return to Congo poses challenges to peace initiatives in the mineral-rich east, crucial to U.S. interests. Kabila's comeback may disrupt ongoing talks aimed at ending the insurrection that threatens both regional stability and international economic interests.

