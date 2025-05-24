Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Prioritizes Mysuru: Skips NITI Aayog Council Meeting
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will miss the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting in New Delhi due to a prior engagement in Mysuru. Although not a boycott, he has sent his address to the council. It remains unclear who will present his message at the meeting.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has opted out of attending the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting in New Delhi, which is chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, due to a prior commitment in Mysuru.
A source close to the Chief Minister clarified that this is not an act of boycott. Instead, it is due to a pre-scheduled engagement that prevents Siddaramaiah from being present at the national-level gathering.
Siddaramaiah has sent his address to the council, although the person who will present his views in his stead was not disclosed by the source.
