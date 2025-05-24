Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Celebrates 80th Birthday Amid Political Wishes

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan marked his 80th birthday with a wave of birthday wishes from across the political spectrum. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes, wishing the CM a long and healthy life via his social media platform 'X'.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and several of Vijayan's cabinet colleagues echoed these sentiments, sharing heartfelt messages and photographs on social media. Despite the celebratory messages, party sources confirmed there would be no formal festivities as Vijayan focused on his governmental responsibilities.

Vijayan's birthday coincides with the fourth anniversary of his second term as Kerala's leader. Known for his steadfast leadership, the veteran CPI(M) member was born on May 24, 1945, despite official records indicating March 21, 1944.

(With inputs from agencies.)