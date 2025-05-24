Left Menu

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Celebrates 80th Birthday Amid Political Wishes

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan turned 80, receiving numerous birthday wishes from political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Despite the milestone, no formal celebrations were planned as Vijayan remained focused on official duties, commemorating his contributions to Kerala's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-05-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 12:07 IST
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Celebrates 80th Birthday Amid Political Wishes
Pinarayi Vijayan
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan marked his 80th birthday with a wave of birthday wishes from across the political spectrum. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes, wishing the CM a long and healthy life via his social media platform 'X'.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and several of Vijayan's cabinet colleagues echoed these sentiments, sharing heartfelt messages and photographs on social media. Despite the celebratory messages, party sources confirmed there would be no formal festivities as Vijayan focused on his governmental responsibilities.

Vijayan's birthday coincides with the fourth anniversary of his second term as Kerala's leader. Known for his steadfast leadership, the veteran CPI(M) member was born on May 24, 1945, despite official records indicating March 21, 1944.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025