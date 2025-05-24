Stalin Advocates for Fair Financial Share: Calls for 50% Central Tax Distribution to States

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin made a strong case for states receiving a fair 50% share of central tax revenues during the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog. The session, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, spotlighted the concerns over current allocations, which Stalin claims fall short of the promised 41%, standing at just 33.16%.

Stalin used the platform to emphasize the need for comprehensive urban transformation through initiatives like AMRUT 2.0, pushing for dedicated missions in Tamil Nadu. He also advocated for river clean-up projects modeled after the Clean Ganga initiative for major rivers like Cauvery, Vaigai, and Thamirabarani.

Before the critical meeting, Stalin held discussions with prominent Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, underscoring the political camaraderie. This comes amid his unwavering commitment to securing more financial autonomy for Tamil Nadu, despite sentiments expressed by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.